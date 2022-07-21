Resign, Joe Biden | Article | ideas

It is difficult, perhaps impossible, to describe how bad President Joe Biden is at his job. Comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter are frequent, but have become commonplace. Perhaps a more apt (and grim) analogy is former 19th-century President James Buchanan from the height of the civil wars, touted by historians as the worst president of all time.

Indeed, defining exactly the sheer horror that is the presidential swan song of this nearly octogenarian would be a Herculean task, better suited for a David McCullough-style biography than a column. But despite such difficulty, let’s look at some recent examples.

In late March, in a speech in Warsaw, Biden departed the script and announced that Russian kingpin Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

There’s a sordid history related to this kind of interference when it comes to US foreign policy: This week, former US security adviser John Bolton admitted live to CNN’s Jake Tapper that he “helped plan coups ”.

Biden in Poland has explicitly called for regime change against the country’s longtime leader who is rich in nuclear weapons. As writer David P. Goldman immediately pointed out, several generations of Cold War-era US presidents knew they could never so explicitly provoke the Kremlin. The White House immediately tried to back down and downplay Biden’s statement.

In May, for the third time in less than a year, the White House also had to try to fix a Biden assertion about the US willingness to go to war to defend Taiwan against a possible — perhaps imminent — invasion by the People’s Liberation Army of China. China.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden was asked point-blank if Uncle Sam would defend Taipei if Beijing invaded. Biden answered “yes” — undoing the pledge the US signed into the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, according to which the US is only obligated to provide Taipei with prophylactic defensive capabilities, not to defend it in the event of an invasion.

The White House tried to back down with a new statement, but the damage was done. Biden had already made similar comments last year. Turns out the saying about not being able to teach an old dog new tricks is true.

Last week, Biden landed in Israel for the first trip of his presidency to the Middle East. Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, he got off Air Force One and quickly asked his aides, “What am I doing now?” Shortly afterward, Biden stumbled across a microphone and uttered his desire to “keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust.”

The next day, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Biden alluded to a “list” of pre-approved — and presumably friendly — reporters his team had prepared for him beforehand. That was less than a week after an awkward situation in Washington, when Biden read a teleprompter, Ron Burgundy-style: “end of quote, repeat line.”

These are not mere “gaffes,” the sort of thing to laugh at. They are horrible distortions with harrowing diplomatic and geopolitical implications, at best, and indications of a visible senility.

There is clearly something very wrong with the President of the United States. Until the New York Times, which for Biden’s former boss — Barack Obama — functioned as the Democratic Party’s Pravda (Soviet Union newspaper), published a recent article titled “At 79, Biden is testing the limits of age and presidency.” Just three days later, Michelle Goldberg, a credible progressive columnist for the NYT, headlined her own column: “Joe Biden is too old to be president again.”

The Delaware flinch currently has an average pass rate of 38.7% in the much-cited RealClearPolitics. This number is historically low in opinion polls. Perhaps this abysmal statistic is partly explained by another historic figure: the 9.1% annual rise in consumer price index inflation last month, the highest in forty years.

And inflation is hitting popular foods hard: eggs are up 33.1% in one year, butter 26.3% and chicken 18.6%. National average gasoline prices are also on the rise. Joe Biden, the former “working man” from Scranton, Pennsylvania, has allowed this catastrophic inflation, disproportionately hurting the very low- and middle-income voters his political party says it cares about.

By now, with even the Times turning against him, Biden will not be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024. The only relevant question is whether he should resign now. He should. Because as dangerous as Kamala Harris can be as president, she would be at least a little less likely to let her tongue lead us into World War III.

* Josh Hammer is a columnist for the Daily Signal, opinion editor for Newsweek and a researcher for the Edmund Burke Foundation. He is also an attorney and policy advisor for the Internet Accountability Project and a contributing editor to Anchoring Truths.

©2022 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.