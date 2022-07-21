Revealed, Honda Civic Type R will come to Brazil to fight the Corolla GR – 07/21/2022

The Honda Civic Type R has always filled the eyes of lovers of high-performance hatchbacks. And the new one will be no different. The model, which will arrive in Brazil in 2023, was presented in the United States and has not yet had its power and torque specifications revealed.

The Japanese brand says only that it will be the most powerful model in the family’s history, that is, its 2.0 turbo engine will exceed the 320 hp of the previous generation.

It will be more than the Corolla GR, model that has a 1.6 turbo of 304 hp. However, the Toyota has the all-wheel drive system in its favor, while the sporty Civic is front-wheel drive.

The transmission will always be a six-speed manual. The transmission has a system that allows to make reductions with the synchronized increase of the revolutions. The goal is to always have as much strength as possible.

According to Honda, the car broke the record for front-wheel drive vehicles at Suzuka, and was fine-tuned at the challenging and unforgiving Nürburgring circuit.

Honda Civic Type R has a huge airfoil and front-wheel drive Image: Disclosure

After talking about the mechanics, let’s get into the styling and other specs. The body will always be hatchback, unlike the Si option – which is less powerful, angry and has a sedan option.

The front with special bumpers is the hatch’s calling card, it matches the honeycomb grille and redesigned bumper. The wheelbase is as wide as it gets, the aim is to accommodate the larger tires, perfect for pouring all the power into the front axle. There’s no point in having a super powerful engine without having a sticky relationship with the asphalt.

Widening the bodywork required unique rear doors. The spoiler is chunky and has been redesigned to offer the most downforce possible. The rear bumper boasts the traditional three tailpipes, a hallmark of the Type R.

The interior has red seat covers and other details. Image: Disclosure

Inside, the car follows the pattern of red seats associated with the brand’s sports cars. In 1997, the first Civic Type R already had this detail. According to the brand, this type of coating has greater friction and holds the body more in curves, something that leather does not offer. In addition, the car brings other details in the same color and also a digital panel focused on the tachometer – but there are other visualization options.

More information will be presented closer to launch. The date is not precise, as Honda says it will be in the North American fall, with the season running from September to December.

