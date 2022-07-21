Riquelme, from Vasco, has a knee ligament injury and will have to operate | vasco

Vasco reported earlier this Wednesday night that Riquelme suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee in the match against Ituano, in São Januário, and will have to undergo surgery “in the next few days”. He left the stadium on crutches after the game.
Vasco’s Riquelme needs help getting off the field after a knee injury – Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG
The 19-year-old was injured in a bid with Gerson Magrão in the 37th minute of the second half (see video below). He was taken care of outside, he returned to the field because Vasco had already made the five substitutions, but left definitively at 49, with one minute left for the final whistle.
The lesion was found in an image exam performed on Wednesday. “The result corroborated the suspicion of the medical department of the club”, summarized Vasco’s press release. It was not announced when Riquelme’s surgery will take place.
Left-back Riquelme leaves the field injured in Vasco’s match against Ituano
Vasco’s medical department will give more details about the case on Thursday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, in the pre-training press window. In his profile on a social network, the young player acknowledged that he will be out for “a few months” and that the “recovery is long”.
Vice-leader of the Series B of the Brasileirão, Vasco returns to the field next Saturday to face Vila Nova, at 16:30 (GMT), at Serra Dourada.
