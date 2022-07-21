Rivals win, and Atltico closes night in 5th in the Brazilian Championship

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Atltico trained this Wednesday (20th) and prepared for the confrontation on Thursday (21st)

Atltico started the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship in the runner-up position, however, with the victories won by direct rivals, the club ended Wednesday night (20) in fifth place. To regain positions and even take the lead, Galo will face Cuiab this Thursday (21), at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal.

With 31 points and eight victories, Atltico was overtaken by Corinthians, Fluminense and Athletico-PR. The São Paulo team beat Juventude by 3 to 1, at home, and took the vice-leadership with 32 points. On the other hand, Fluminense beat Gois by 3-2, as a visitor, and reached third place. Finally, at Arena da Baixada, Athletico-PR thrashed Atltico-GO 4-1 and is in fourth position.

It is worth noting that Flu and Furaco have the same 31 points as Atltico, that is, a draw against Cuiab, this Thursday (21), puts the Minas Gerais club in third. However, to overtake Corinthians, it is necessary to win at Arena Pantanal, as the white-and-white club from So Paulo has more triumphs than Galo.

Even having left the G-4 tonight, Atltico still dreams of leading the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras, owner of the first place, face America, at Independência, this Thursday, at 20h. If Galo wins Cuiab and Verdo loses to Coelho, Turco Mohamed’s team takes the lead.

It is also important to note that fifth place is the worst position that Atltico can get at the end of the 18th round, as no other club can reach it. Internacional, owner of sixth place, drew 3-3 with So Paulo and reached 30 points, one less than Galo.