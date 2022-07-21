Roberto Justus poses with his daughters riding the subway and surprises

Entrepreneur Roberto Justus came out walking with his two youngest daughters

The entrepreneur and presenter Roberto Justus embarked with part of the family for a luxurious trip to the United States. Owner of a luxury apartment in Miami, the famous person usually enjoys his days off in Florida. This time, the tour included a stop in New York, where one of his four daughters lives.

The famous is the father of five children. His eldest son Ricardo and Fabiana are the result of his first marriage with Sacha Chryzman. He is also the father of Luiza, who got married this year and lives with her husband in New York. The youngest of the quintet are Rafaella Justus and Vicky. Rafinha was born from her former marriage to Ticiane Pinheirowhile Vicky is the fruit of their current relationship.

Rafa Justus, 12 years old, is on school holidays and took the opportunity to travel with his little sister, father and stepmother. In the clicks of the tour, the digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, married to Justus, and little Vicky, two years old, have fun with the girl. The sisters strolled along the beaches of Miami and are now enjoying the main tourist attractions of the big Apple.

During the trip, a very curious moment caught the attention of the fans. It turns out that Roberto Justus and his family often have very lavish outings, dinners and parties. But this time the holiday program included an attraction in the “people like us” style. At his wife’s request, the quartet took a subway ride!

After purchasing the tickets, they boarded the car. Vicky was delighted with everything and preferred to stand up holding one of the supports. “Who thought it was possible? Comment a lot because I deserve it”, captioned Ana Paula, joking with the fact that her husband hates using public transport.

The influencer added: “I spent my youth riding the subway and seeing Rafa and Vicky today was nostalgic. I remembered several times when I was a little girl looking out the window and dreaming so much… Roberto Justus agreed to board with us. After all, what counts in life are memories and watching our girls discover the world is awesome!”.

“What a wonderful experience for them”, defined an internet user. Another noted: “Vicky holding on in the subway.” A fan of the family had fun: “What a moment my friends, what a moment!!”. Duda Siebert, the baby’s aunt, was delighted with her niece: “I’m crying with laughter with Vicky standing holding it”.

