Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto and Willian. Corinthians’ dream attack shows its strength. 3 to 1 against Coritiba – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto and Willian.

Corinthians showed their dream attack against Gustavo Morínigo’s very well organized Coritiba.

Yuri Alberto looks like he was born to play at Parque São Jorge. In his debut, the 21-year-old managed to set Vítor Pereira’s team on fire. And it was popular with the crowd, which once again filled the Itaquera arena.

And the 39,852 people who paid for tickets saw Corinthians much more vibrant offensively. With more movement, change of position, dribbling. Yuri Alberto was the missing piece: a centralized striker, but with technique, speed, personality and a lot of grit.

Despite Coritiba making their best match in the Brazilian, the fight, determination and incessant posture in the search for goals, was rewarded.

Sweaty victory, fought by 3 to 1. Important result, which takes the team to the second place of the Brazilian, one point of Palmeiras.

The goals were scored by Róger Guedes, Adson and Raul Gustavo.

“I’m very happy, very happy to be able to play again. I didn’t play for two months. I played for ninety minutes, with a lot of muscle pain, but it’s normal. In five, six games, I’ll resume the rhythm. Unfortunately, the goal didn’t come, but managed to help the team by giving myself to the maximum”, said, satisfied, Yuri Alberto.

Vítor Pereira had a month to train, prepare, and understand the great signing that Corinthians had made, when repatriating Yuri Alberto. The Portuguese coach was thrilled with the player’s drive, drive, technique and ‘hungry for goals’. And, gift from the heavens, he loves to play centered in attack. Position hated by Róger Guedes and Junior Moraes was not able to impose itself.





Corinthians needed to end their lethargy, slowness, predictability when attacking. And, due to Du Queiroz’s injury, Vítor Pereira chose Cantillo as a starter. The Colombian, although he has no marking power, has a great ball out of the defense. He was very important in this difficult match today. Rony tried to protect the defense and Maycon was a constant presence in the attack.

The hardworking Rafael Ramos and the promising Mantuan played open, to try to help open the intense and surprising Coritiba, which managed to fill all the spaces of the field. And he showed courage to face Corinthians. And created great chances to get ahead of the score in Itaquera.

Like the one he had at six minutes, when Alef Manga pulled a counterattack at speed, after stealing the ball from Rafael Ramos. He invaded the area from the right and kicked the ball wide. He was selfish. Regis was alone by his side, facing the goal. If the ball was passed, Coritiba would come out ahead on the scoreboard.

The game was very vibrant, with both teams looking for victory, attacking as a block.

Until Yuri Alberto was responsible for Guilherme’s unexpected disarm. He crossed and Luciano Castan tried to dominate, instead of hitting, and missed the ball’s timing. It was left to Róger Guedes, free, to swell the nets of the desperate Wall.

The goal had a great impact on Coritiba. Corinthians continued to press, they could have increased the score in the first half. William returned to have a great performance. Just like Roger Guedes. The figure of Yuri Alberto, as a reference, turned out to be excellent for the duo’s football.

Corinthians, changing their fate to attack little, gave ten shots in the first 45 minutes, against only four of Coritiba.

At the return of the break, Corinthians returned with its reference in the decade, on the right side: Fagner. But surprising was the posture of Coritiba, with its even more advanced lines, the team from Paraná needed to score. And he managed to win the midfield with five versatile players, attacking and defending as a block.





And he even deserved the equalizer. At eight minutes, Egídio crossed, Guilherme straightened his head and Luciano Castan scored 1 to 1. The same pair of defenders that had failed badly in the Corinthians goal participated in the momentary tie.

The crowd that filled the Itaquera stadium tried to sing even louder. At 19 minutes, Corinthians made great substitutions. Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano and Adson entered. The tired Willian and Róger Guedes left. And defensive Ron.

Corinthians increased its pace, arrived more vibrant to the attack.

And, three minutes later, it scored 2 to 1. Gustavo Mosquito crossed, the young defender Raul Gustavo, who loves to attack, fought with the defender of Coritiba. And the ball fell to the vibrant Adson. Corinthians goal.

Coritiba got tired. Couldn’t keep up the intensity of the first half. What was important for Corinthians to move forward, pressing.





And that’s how, in the 39th minute, Gustavo Mosquito crossed, with great precision, for Raul Gustavo’s withering header.

Corinthians 3 to 1.

Very important victory in the fight for the first place of the Brazilian.

The club is just one point away from rivals Palmeiras.

Yuri Alberto’s debut changed the way Vítor Pereira’s team attacked.

He has a talented, fast and top scorer trio.

Great prospect for Corinthians.

And your ‘dream attack’…