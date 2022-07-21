Russia will not supply oil to world market if price restrictions are imposed

The remarks come amid attempts by the West to curb the price of Russian oil.
RT – Russia will not supply oil to the world market if restrictions on oil prices are imposed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
The senior official explained that “if these prices […] are less than the cost of producing oil, naturally Russia will not supply this oil to world markets.” “We are simply not going to work at a loss,” he stressed.
Novak’s remarks come amid attempts by the West to curb the price of Russian oil. Recently, it was reported that members of the G7 group are close to reaching an agreement to limit the amount of money Moscow can earn for each barrel it sells on the global market.
