Russian ex-athlete and tourists have bodies eaten by bears after accident

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russian ex-athlete and tourists have bodies eaten by bears after accident 1 Views

A former athlete and two other Russian tourists died and had their bodies eaten by bears after a helicopter crash in the Siberian city of Kamchatka. The information is from the British newspaper Metro.

According to the tabloid, the victims are Igor Malinovsky, a 25-year-old junior biathlon world champion, Zoya Kaygorodova, in her early 30s, and Sergey Kolesnyak, 39.

The tour was organized by Kaygorodova, who invested nearly 294,000 Russian rubles (about R$27,000) for the adventure. The former athlete took over the pilot’s post.

According to reports, due to bad weather conditions, the three lost communication and, shortly thereafter, the aircraft caught fire. It is pointed out that they were heading towards the village of Milkovo, where Malinovsky had a house.

Rescue teams found the charred remains the next day and investigations into the case showed that the victims’ bodies were dragged and eaten by bears after the transport collapsed.

The causes of the helicopter crash are still being investigated.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss reach the final and run for UK prime minister

Result is scheduled to be announced on September 5; finalists will compete for the mail-in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved