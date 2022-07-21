Russia’s plans have changed and now go beyond Donbass, says Russian minister

Sergey Lavrov reported that among the new geographic targets are Kherson and Zaporizhzhya; Chancellor blamed West for ‘special operation’ expansion

For the first time since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, reported this Wednesday, 20, that the geographic targets have changed and now include not only the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, but other territories. “When the negotiations were held in Istanbul, we had a geography, and our willingness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on that geography,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian news agency RIA Novosti. “But now it’s different,” he added. The minister declared that “it is no longer just about the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk”, it also involves the “Kherson region, Zaporizhzhya and a number of other territories”.

The Russian chancellor warned that as the West injects more and more long-range weapons such as the Himars missile system, the special operation’s geographic frameworks widen. “We cannot allow weapons in the part of Ukraine under the control of the President Zelensky”. For Lavrov, this poses a direct threat to Russian territories and the republics that have declared their independence. Despite informing that they go beyond the region of DonbassLavrov made it clear that the goals set by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinof ‘denazizing and demilitarizing Ukraine, remains “in the sense that there are no threats to our security”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

*With information from EFE

