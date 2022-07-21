Santos announces Lisca, ex-Sport, as new coach

Santos announced today (20) the hiring of Lisca. The 49-year-old coach left Sport after being announced on June 27 and working in just four games for the Recife club. He arrives with assistant coach Márcio Hahn and physical trainer André Volpi.

“Very happy for this opportunity in a giant of Brazilian football. Santos is a historic club and I am very excited. I believe we can do a great job”, said the new commander.

Lisca’s contract in Santos complies with the basic rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws): no expiration date and pre-stipulated termination fine. To leave Sport, the coach himself paid a fine of R$ 150 thousand.

Recommended by Newton Drummond, Lisca arrives at Peixe to replace Fabián Bustos, who was fired on July 6th. The new Santos football executive worked with the coach at Internacional and had already tried to take him to other clubs where he was manager, such as Chapecoense.

Lisca’s main mission is to restore peace to Santos. The team is in crisis after being eliminated in the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil and occupies 11th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 22 points. Peixe understands that the new coach can make the squad regain confidence.

Even with Lisca’s announcement, Santos will have the assistant Marcelo Fernandes once again as interim against Botafogo soon, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Lisca will give his first training session tomorrow (21).