Santos announces Lisca | saints

– Very happy for this opportunity in a giant of Brazilian football. Santos is a historic club and I am very excited. I believe we can do a great job,” Lisca said.

Lisca arrives at Santos with assistant coach Márcio Hahn and physical trainer André Volpi. He leads the first training session this Thursday, after the game against Botafogo, this Wednesday, which he will follow at Vila Belmiro.

1 of 4 Lisca signs a contract with Santos — Photo: Disclosure/Santos Lisca signs a contract with Santos — Photo: Disclosure/Santos

Lisca had only been at Sport for three weeks and left after the goalless draw with Vila Nova, in Serie B. Now, he will have his first experience coaching one of the big clubs in São Paulo.

Lisca had his name approved by the Santos Management Committee on Monday and could debut on Sunday, against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. Interim Marcelo Fernandes still commands the team against Botafogo.

+ Santos promise renews with a fine of R$ 550 million

2 of 4 Lisca was announced as Santos’ new coach — Photo: Disclosure Lisca was announced as the new coach of Santos – Photo: Disclosure

Luis Carlos Cirne Lima de Lorenzi, known as Lisca, is 49 years old, was born in Porto Alegre and started his career with Internacional.

After leaving the Colorado base, he became coach of professional teams and toured Brazil, gaining national prominence mainly in the passage through Ceará, between 2015 and 2016, when he freed the club from relegation to Serie C.

3 out of 4 Lisca in his last game for Sport; coach takes over Santos — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Lisca in his last game for Sport; coach takes over Santos — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

In 2016, he returned to Inter for a brief spell in the final stretch of that year’s Brasileirão, when the club would end up relegated to Serie B. At that time, he worked with Newton Drummond, aka Chumbinho, recently hired to be Santos’ executive director of football.

+ See Lisca’s profile in particular from the 2021 ge

After stints in Paraná, Guarani, Criciúma and Ceará again, he managed América-MG, where he did the best job of his career: in 2020, he took Coelho to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and stamped access to Série A for 2021. Before do Sport, still directed Vasco.

Known as “Lisca Doido”, it is also marked by catchphrases and the close relationship with the fans of the teams he directs.

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!