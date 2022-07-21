Santos makes official the hiring of coach Lisca

Santos made official this Wednesday the hiring of coach Lisca, who arrives at the club accompanied by assistant coach Márcio Hahn and physical trainer André Volpi. The new commander will begin his work at Peixe this Thursday, when he will command the team’s training at CT Rei Pelé.

The official presentation will be at 14:00 (Brasília time) this Thursday, at a press conference in Vila Belmiro. Along with Lisca, the new Santos football executive, Newton Drummond, will also be presented on the occasion.

Lisca arrives at Baixada Santista after a quick stint at Sport. The coach stayed at the Pernambuco club for just four games, of which he won one and drew three. His departure from Leão, by the way, was very troubled.

The coach opened conversations with Alvinegro Praiano hours before the 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, on Ilha do Retiro. With that, the red-black crowd harassed the commander during the game. The attitude also did not please President Yuri Romão, who detonated the professional in a speech.

“Very happy for this opportunity in a giant of Brazilian football. Santos FC is a historic club and I am very excited. I believe we can do a great job”, said the new Peixe coach.

Lisca takes over from Fabián Bustos at Santos. The Argentine was fired on the 7th, after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, to Deportivo Táchira-VEN, in Vila Belmiro.

Throughout his career, the coach has also played for Náutico, Ceará, Internacional, Guarani, América-MG and Vasco.

Peixe enters the field this Wednesday, against Botafogo, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, in Vila Belmiro. The club, however, will still be managed by interim Marcelo Fernandes.

Leave your comment