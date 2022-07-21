Santos targets Juan Quintero, from River Plate, and directs the arrival of full-backs | saints

Santos tries to sign Juan Quintero, a Colombian midfielder who is at River Plate, Argentina.

At the age of 29, the player belongs to Shenzhen FC, from China. He competed in the World Cup in Russia.

The negotiation is not simple, but Santos understands that they need a midfielder and intends to make an effort to sign him.

+ Fish announces Lisca

See Quintero's goal for Colombia at the World Cup in Russia

In the current season, Quintero has played 28 games: eight for the Colombian national team and 20 for River. He scored six goals and provided two assists.

Quintero is interested in Santos – Photo: Reuters

While looking for a midfielder, Santos runs in the market to also strengthen its defensive sector. Peixe is close to signing two right-backs: Argentine Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, and Brazilian Mário Fernandes, formed by Grêmio, with calls up to the Brazilian national team and free on the market after leaving CSKA, from Russia – a country that defended in the last World Cup.

Watch Mário Fernandes' goal for Russia at the 2018 World Cup

Conversations with the duo are further advanced. Santos expects to announce Blondel, 25, and Mário Fernandes, 31, together. It is worth remembering that Auro and Madson are out of contract at the end of the season.

Mário Fernandes takes a penalty in Russia vs Croatia – Photo: Henry Romero/Reuters

Negotiations with the sides were revealed by the wow and confirmed by ge.

Santos should buy Lucas Blondel from Tigre. Conversations with Mário Fernandes are simpler, since he is free on the market.

