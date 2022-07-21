Santos wants ‘partner’ with James Rodríguez and gets closer to World Cup defender: “Simple conversations”

After announcing the arrival of coach Lisca to replace Fabián Bustos, who was fired after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Santos remains active in the current transfer window. In recent days, the white-and-white from the beach has had a busy backstage to bring reinforcements to the team, and has aimed almost exclusively at the international market.

According to Globo Esporte, the direction of Peixe is now targeting the hiring of midfielder Juan Quintero, a Colombian who plays for River Plate, Argentina. He belongs to Shenzhen FC, from China, and at 29 has World Cup experience, having played in the last edition, in 2018, in Russia. A highlight of Colombia’s youth ranks, he teamed up with James Rodríguez in the senior team.

Santos understands that they need an articulate midfielder to reinforce the team, but, on the other hand, negotiation is not seen as easy. In the current season, Quintero played 28 matches, eight of them for the Colombian national team, and participated in eight goals: he scored six and provided two assists. However, the club from the coast of São Paulo has other cards up its sleeve to increase the defensive system closer to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Peixe is close to signing two right-backs: Argentine Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, from Mexico, and Brazilian-born Russian Mário Fernandes. The second is from Grêmio’s base, has already been called up by Felipão for the Brazilian National Team and has simpler conversations, since he has been free on the market since he left CSKA, from Russia, for whom he played in the last World Cup.