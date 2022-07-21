São Paulo draws Inter in a six-goal game at Beira-Rio

Inter were in front three times on the scoreboard, but they didn’t count on the bravery of São Paulo. Today (20), the Tricolor got the equality in 3 to 3, in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The goals were scored by Nikão, twice, and Luciano, for the visitors, and Pedro Henrique, twice, and Edenilson, for Colorado.

It was the tenth tie for São Paulo in the Brasileirão. The team occupies the 10th place with 25 points. Inter, on the other hand, continues to fight among the first, with 30 points, in sixth.

Inter’s next game will be on Sunday (24), against Palmeiras, away from home. São Paulo hosts Goiás, on Saturday (23).

It went well: Pedro Henrique creates for Inter

Pedro Henrique was Inter’s main weapon. In addition to two goals, he was a constant threat to São Paulo’s defense in the game.

It was bad: Thiago Couto has a complicated night

It was up to the young goalkeeper Thiago Couto to replace the holder Jandrei. And in two crosses in the area, two goals from Internacional in two mistakes by the tricolor archer. First he let the ball escape Pedro Henrique’s header in the goal that opened the scoring in Beira-Rio. In the second colorado goal, Couto just watched the ball cross the small area, and again Pedro Henrique scored. Still in the first half, he committed a penalty in Alemão, which turned into a goal for Edenilson, and received a yellow card. In the second half, however, he was a little more confident.

Goals and discussion take the field

The game was marked by many goals. And as the bidding took place, discussion points also appeared. There were harsh entries and complaints on top of Marcelo de Lima Henrique, responsible for the game. An example of this was the expulsion of Charles Hembert, São Paulo’s assistant coach, after complaining about the arbitration. Or the minutes that followed the penalty in Alemão, with players exchanging shoves.

“Regardless of whether it is a goal or not, the delay in validating the game interferes with the game. We want it to be more agile, faster”, complained Nikão on leaving the field after the first half. In the second, a disallowed goal that would have been in favor of Inter was resolved in less time.

Inter’s game: Speed ​​in attack, but flaws in the back

Inter guided their offensive moves on the speed of Pedro Henrique. It was the striker on the right who created the best chances of the game. In addition to the two goals he scored, his role was to destabilize the rival defense and use the back of Marcos Guilherme, who acted as a winger on the left. There were plenty of opportunities for Colorado, but there were also spaces for São Paulo. On the defensive left, the fit between De Pena and Moisés was not well done. Over there, the displacements of Igor Vinícius and Rodrigo Nestor caused failures and goals.

Sao Paulo’s game: Three defenders, but space

Rogério Ceni surprised and, despite the absences of Miranda and Léo, sent the team to the field with three defenders. Luizão and Beraldo formed the defense trio with Rafinha, who acted improvised in the sector. Another novelty was Marcos Guilherme. Regularized, he made his debut for the club and played on the left wing.

São Paulo even managed to exchange passes and threaten in the attack, so much so that they scored twice in the first stage with Nikão after triangulations on the sides of the field. But Inter’s counterattack caught São Paulo’s defense always in disarray. And he punished São Paulo, scoring three goals in the first half.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 3 X 3 SÃO PAULO

Date: 07/20/2022 (Wednesday)

Place: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

auxiliaries: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

yellow cards: Luciano, Thiago Couto, Gabriel Neves, Rafinha, Luizão (SP); Rodrigo Moledo, Heitor, Moisés, Mercado (INT)

goals: Pedro Henrique, from Inter, at 4 and 25 minutes of the first half; Nikão, from São Paulo, at 10 and 31 minutes of the second half; Edenilson, from Inter, in the 41st minute of the first half; Luciano, from São Paulo, in the 9th minute of the second half;

Inter

Daniel; Heitor (Estêvão), Rodrigo Moledo, Mercado and Moisés (Thauan Lara); Gabriel, De Pena (David), Edenilson, Pedro Henrique and Mauricio (Johnny); German (Wanderson).

Technician: Mano Menezes.

Sao Paulo

Thiago Couto; Igor Vinicius, Beraldo (Diego Costa), Luizão and Rafinha; Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes), Talles Costa (Pablo Maia) and Nikão (Éder); Marcos Guilherme (Wellington) and Luciano.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.