Secret hearing on Prince Philip’s will was wrong, newspaper lawyers say

By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) – It was wrong to hold a secret hearing that ruled that the will of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s late husband, should be sealed and kept confidential for 90 years, newspaper lawyers told the London appeals court on Wednesday. -fair.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April last year, aged 99, at Windsor Castle, after more than seven decades of marriage to the Queen.

In September, Andrew McFarlane, chairman of the Supreme Court’s Family Division, revealed that he had agreed that Philip’s will should be closed “and that no copies of the will should be made for record or kept in court files.”

He said that by a convention dating back to 1910, the death of a royal is followed by a request that the will be sealed, with hearings and trials kept confidential.

McFarlane said he was the custodian of a safe containing more than 30 envelopes with the wills of dead royals.

The Guardian newspaper is appealing the decision to exclude the press and the public from a hearing on July 28 last year. A previous hearing that agreed to this exclusion was also held in secret.

The first time the media became aware of the hearings was when McFarlane’s decision was made public two months later.

“A totally private hearing like this is the most serious interference with open justice,” Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a Guardian lawyer, told the court, describing the decision as “disproportionate and unwarranted”.