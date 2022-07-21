Secretary of the Ministry of Economy explains new Mercosur agreements

Block maintained the additional 10% reduction in TEC until December 2023 and entered into a free trade agreement with Singapore

Mercosur leaders are meeting in Paraguay to determine new bloc guidelines



The leaders of Mercosurmeeting in Paraguay, decided to maintain the additional 10% reduction in the Common External Tariff, called TEC, until December 2023. The measure was defended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesand a free trade agreement was also signed between the bloc of South American countries and singaporewhich may represent an additional R$ 28.1 billion in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Brazil until 2041.

To talk about Mercosur’s movements, Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan Newsconsulted the Secretary of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economy, Lucas Ferraz, who initially detailed the history of the Brazilian economy in international trade: “Brazil is still a country that lacks trade agreements. We have a network of trade agreements that is still far from what would be expected for a country with the dimensions of the Brazilian economy. Brazil, despite being the tenth economy in the world, has a participation of only 1.3% in international trade. Brazil is still only among the 25 to 30 largest exporters and importers in the world”.

According to the secretary, the efforts to achieve greater insertion of Brazil in international trade involve two axes: the intensification of the network of trade agreements and the reform of the Common External Tariff. With regard to TEC, Ferraz defended the reduction: “TEC was created in 1995 and has never been reduced. Mercosur today is a bloc that has import tariffs well above the world average, among the highest import tariffs in the world. And this leads to a low competitiveness of the Brazilian private sector”.

“There were more than 400 trade agreements formalized within the scope of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the last 30 years alone. And, in Brazil, basically in the last 30 years, the only significant agreement formalized was Mercosur itself”, he criticized. For the specialist, the agreement with Singapore, which represents the first free trade agreement between Mercosur and a country in the Asian region, is an important advance in the international insertion of the Brazilian economy.

Ferraz projects that the rapprochement with Singapore can generate international links beyond Asia: “Singapore, few people know, is the second largest destination for Brazilian exports in Asia, after China. In 2021, we exported to Singapore, more than we exported to Japan, South Korea, Canada and Mexico, which are important trading partners of Brazil. Singapore is also a source of foreign direct investment, a major recipient of these investments”.

“And, most importantly, it is a country connected to 27 trade agreements. What does that mean? Singapore is a country connected to 90% of the world’s GDP, that is, it has preferential access in its exports to 90% of the world’s GDP, meaning that it can serve as an export hub for Brazil and the Mercosur countries. That’s because once you export to Singapore, you automatically have preferential access to 90% of global GDP,” he explained.