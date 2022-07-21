See the neighborhoods of Lajeado where the dengue mosquito outbreaks are



The City Hall of Lajeado, through the Environmental Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department, carried out the Rapid Survey of Indices for Aedes Aegypti (LIRAa) between the 4th and 15th of July and inspected more than 2 thousand properties. The activity that consists of visiting a certain number of properties with the larvae collection for identification, thus defining the Infestation Index and the quantities and types of preferred containers, which can serve as breeding sites for the mosquito.

In this survey, the Environmental Surveillance Sector team inspected 2,041 properties – including vacant lots, businesses and buildings. Through the inspections, a Building Infestation Index (IIP) of 2.10% was found, which means that Lajeado is at medium risk for the epidemic of diseases caused by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. The satisfactory rate recommended by the Ministry of Health is up to 0.9%.

According to the biologist and coordinator of the Environmental Surveillance of Lajeado, Catiana Lanius, LIRAa shows that almost 90% of mosquito breeding sites are found in homes.

Check the table below for the main deposits and neighborhoods where Aedes Aegypti outbreaks were recorded.

The biologist clarifies that the summer is the season with the highest circulation of Aedes, but it is necessary to maintain care against the mosquito that transmits dengue, zika and chikungunya, also during the winter.

– If the breeding sites are not eliminated, the eggs deposited may remain intact for months until next summer, when they may hatch and give rise to a new mosquito – explains the coordinator.

The Health Department, through agents to combat endemic diseases and community health agents, continues to carry out education and prevention actions to prevent the spread of diseases.

– The main way to fight the mosquito continues to be the small actions of everyday life. Each person must do their part, not leaving stagnant water in containers such as potted plants, swimming pools, water tanks and gutters – alerts Catiana Lanius.

Neighborhood No. of foci top of the park 7 hydraulics 7 Saint Cristopher 5 university 4 São Bento 3 Water Mills 3 little church 3 convents 3 centenary 3 Highland two potteries two Good pastor two Saint Anthony two country 1 sheep 1 Cedar Garden 1 mills 1 nations 1 Saint Andrew 1