See tips from those who know how to make an old laptop work better – 07/19/2022

When our PC or notebook starts to show signs that it is feeling the weight of time, one of the ways out is to invest in replacing parts. Install SSD (solid state disk, in direct translation), for example, can make the equipment faster.

However, this will require money. Before you start researching prices, why not try other strategies to to give a breath in the machine for a while longer? tilt talked to experts and, below, lists three tips that can help.

1. Is there an outlet nearby? Then use it!

Let’s agree that one of the biggest attractions of notebooks is their mobility, provided by the possibility of using them without being connected to the socket.

But if you always use your laptop in the same place, the best thing to do is keep it plugged in at all times. And there are two main reasons for this, the first being to preserve battery capacity.

“Current notebook batteries are made of lithium-ion and their health is measured by cycles. Every time the battery completely discharges, a cycle is counted. In other words: the more discharge cycles it undergoes, the greater the wear”, explains Renata Madaleno, head of communication at InfoPreta, a company specialized in technical support for computers.

In fact, one of the symptoms that the battery is at the end of its useful life occurs when the notebook quickly discharges during use. In this case, the best thing to do is to replace the component.

Another reason to leave the device always plugged in is performance. “Modern notebooks have energy management systems that, when plugged in, preserve battery life and optimize processor performance, aiding in the performance of games or heavy programs”, points out Fernando Santoro, professor of data analysis at Mackenzie Rio Presbyterian College.

These management systems end up causing components such as the processor and video card to run below their full capacity when the notebook is running on battery power only, in order to increase its autonomy. It ends up being a considerable difference in performance, especially on devices that are not so new and are already slow.

2. Leave only what you are using open

If you are the type of person who leaves several programs and browser tabs open and keeps complaining that the machine is slow, well, know some of them — such as Google Chrome — are true RAM eaters (the one that helps in the performance of the processor ).

Here, in addition to changing habits, it is possible to follow some paths. For Windows users, the first is to see what programs are opening once the operating system starts working.

To do this, just go to the search bar and type “launch applications”. Then a list of programs that are started with Windows will appear. You can enable or disable one by one. At this point, remove the ones you don’t necessarily use. This will give relief to the equipment.

In the case of browsers, pay attention to the excess of open tabs. “It is also worth analyzing and deleting unused extensions and checking in the browser settings if it is possible to disable their use while it is closed. Another thing that helps is clearing the cache and cookies, as this also fixes website loading problems, releases memory and makes navigation faster”, says Santoro.

Finally, avoid leaving both the PC and notebook on when not in use. “If you use Windows, just closing the notebook lid or turning off the PC monitor overloads the RAM memory. That’s why we always recommend restarting the machine from time to time, this action automatically clears the memory”, advises Madaleno.

3. Pay attention to cleaning

This tip is especially true for those who use PCs, as notebooks are usually more closed to the entry of dust.

Yes, the dust that enters through the ventilation openings of the PC does more than dirty the inside of the device. “This greatly impacts performance. If the computer is dirty inside, it is common for the machine to heat up a lot, causing slowdowns and even damaging some components”, warns Madalene.

This heating occurs because the fans (the popular fans or coolers) of components — such as the processor and video card — may have more difficulty turning. “This action causes the parts to overheat and enter energy saving mode or even stop working so as not to burn”, adds Santoro.

The best thing to do in this case is to unplug the computer from the outlet, make sure the power supply is discharged — one way to do this is to press the power button with the PC unplugged — and start cleaning the inside.

If you have no experience assembling and disassembling computers, avoid disconnecting components. Just use an air blower — or a hair dryer that is capable of blowing cold wind — and a soft-bristled brush to remove dust deposited on surfaces.