Selection process to hire 193 health professionals is authorized

Measure will have a financial impact of more than R$ 18 million and promises to serve mainly the Children’s Hospital. Most councilors rejected a reduction in the workload of Nursing professionals, from 40 to 30 hours

The City Council of Boa Vista approved by 22 votes to 0, this Wednesday (20), on an emergency basis, the project that authorizes the City Hall to carry out a selection process for the immediate hiring of 193 health professionals, of which 88 are doctors from 11 specialties. The text, approved five days after arriving at the House, goes to the sanction of Mayor Arthur Henrique (MDB) and promises to generate financial impact of R$ 18,306,101.05 to the public coffers, in one year of validity.

The majority of councilors (12 to 9) rejected in plenary an amendment to the original proposal that would reduce the workload of nurses and nursing technicians from 40 to 30 hours, with the intention of adapting it to the PCCR (Positions, Careers and Remuneration Plan). The amendment was discussed backstage within an hour.

One of the reasons for the rejection, cited by councilor Dr. Ilderson Pereira (PTB), it would be because the workday proposed for those selected would not have a legal provision.

For councilor Melquisedek Menezes (União Brasil), the intention of the amendment would be to confirm the right conquered by the category. “Regardless of whether you are a technician or a nurse, the law does not go back. On the contrary, it has to be expanded”, he said, who also protested against the “undignified” salary of Nursing technicians, of R$ 1,532.02, the lowest remuneration of the selective.

Leader of the City Hall in the Chamber, Councilman Júlio Medeiros (PV) asked for the amendment to be rejected because he understood that the original text was made to meet the financial impact mentioned in the project and that the change would oblige the City Hall to hire professionals to fill the 10 hours. “We have to fight for the next contests, for the guarantees that Arthur gave for 30 hours [ ]. We are not in a position to give up this 40-hour project due to other contracts, other selective ones”, justified the parliamentarian.

the charges

The measure will be valid for one year, a period that can be extended for the same period, and promises to meet mainly the Santo Antônio Children’s Hospital and Basic Health Units (UBS’s). Most professionals will be assigned to the Municipal Health Department (165), followed by Social Management (three), Administration and People Management (three), Education and Culture (five) and Special Projects (two).

The 193 vacancies will be distributed among 19 positions: Nurse (16), Nursing technician (80), plastic surgeon (two), general practitioner (58), endocrinologist (two), gastroenterologist (two), intensive care specialist (five), mastologist ( one), nephrologist (three), neurologist (two), pediatrician (eight), psychiatrist (three), psychologist (two), social worker (one), occupational physician (two), nutritionist (five) and Nursing technician with qualification in vaccine application (one).

Salaries will range from R$1,532.02 to R$5,892.40, while the working day will range from 20 to 40 hours, depending on the position chosen.

Table of positions, salaries and working hours (Photo: Reproduction)



In the justification of the project, City Hall cites the need for new hires to guarantee the “minimum necessary conditions” for health care in basic and specialized care, amid the increase in Covid-19 and flu cases in the capital.

The Children’s Hospital alone, the only one to serve children in the 15 municipalities and neighboring countries, British Guiana and Venezuela, carried out more than 54,000 emergency calls in the first half of 2022.

The Executive Branch attributes the deficit of professionals in the municipal network to the termination of the contract of professionals from the Mais Médicos Program, request for dismissal by the professionals themselves and lack of professionals qualified by public tender for immediate summons.

Complaints at Children’s Hospital

Father denounced daughter’s situation at Children’s Hospital (Photo: Reproduction)



The service provided by the Hospital has been criticized in recent days by councilors – some of them even went to the unit in person – and by the general population. This week, a child already hospitalized needed the attention of a doctor and was only seen after the father reported the situation on social media.

In June, the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Health, from the Public Ministry of Roraima (MPRR), made a technical visit to the hospital, where it was found to be overcrowded. At the time, the agency recommended the municipal management to adopt urgent measures to minimize damage and solve clinical, medical and hospital care in the unit.

As a result of the visit, the MPRR opened a civil inquiry to investigate the lack of doctors. Sought, the Municipal Health Department (SMSA) said that it has not yet become aware of the inquiry and that, as soon as this occurs, the agency will respond.

Criticism in the Chamber

Councilman Genilson Costa, mayor, leads the session (Photo: Reproduction)



Councilors from the allied base of the president of the Chamber, Genilson Costa (Solidariedade), accuse the idea of ​​hiring 193 professionals of having electoral purposes. “The City Hall decided to do it right now. [o seletivo]. Since the beginning of the year, children need assistance”, criticized Albuquerque (Republicans).

The accusation was refuted by lawmakers allied with the mayor. “The interesting thing is to solve the problem”, said Bruno Perez (MDB).

Gabriel Mota (Republicans) even suggested that the salaries of the Municipality be equalized with those of the State, which was contested by Tuti Lopes (MDB): “How are you going to equate it?”.