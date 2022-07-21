Shark bites fisherman who was trying to catch him and rips off part of his finger

A fisherman had part of his finger torn off when he was bitten by a shark. The incident happened while the man tried to grab the animal, during a boat trip in Florida (USA), according to The Sun. The scene was recorded on video and is strong (see below).

In the images, the fisherman appears on top of the boat leaning towards the water and tries to hold it by the tail, with his hands.

The animal tries to free itself from the fisherman, but the man insists on holding him. The shark then pounces on the man’s left hand and sinks its teeth into the little finger.

Faced with the fright, the fisherman finally releases the shark, which returns to the water. The other people on the boat are seen astonished by the situation and help the man, who screams in agony.

On TikTok, a video of the attack reached over 78,000 views and attracted hundreds of comments from users who criticized the fisherman. Many of them said that he did not respect the animal and its habitat, in addition to having been irresponsible for their own safety and that of the other people on board.

“Why would he put his hand so close to the shark’s mouth?” asked one user.

Others were surprised by the calm shown by the fisherman in the incident.

“I’m impressed he didn’t show an ounce of pain. Just irritation,” wrote one user on TikTok. “He was pretty cool for what just happened,” said another.