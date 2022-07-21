‘She acts as if I were a man’, says Adriane Bonato about girlfriend Claudia Rodrigues | celebrities



Adriane Bonato talks about relationship with Claudia Rodrigues on SuperPop – Video Playback / RedeTV!

Published 07/21/2022 10:27

Rio – Adriane Bonato gave details of her relationship with actress Claudia Rodrigues during Rede TV’s ‘SuperPop’, on Wednesday night. The businesswoman told presenter Luciana Gimenez that the comedian is understanding her sexuality. She even revealed that her girlfriend treats her as masculine and acts like she’s a man.

“I think it’s still sinking in. She’s finding herself. In her head, she loves Adriane who’s a woman, but she acts like I’m a man. She calls me ‘love’ and says ‘he’. She treats me as masculine. She treats me like him and not like her”, said Adriane.

In the interview, the businesswoman also talked about their first kiss. “She stole a kiss from me at a family party. That scared me a lot. I was always very demure, I preserved myself, the other relationships I had I never exposed…. She comes and gives me the biggest kiss. I left quickly, I disguised myself, I went to the bathroom. I composed myself. And we continued at the party, as if nothing had happened”, she commented.

Adriane then reported that on the way home, Claudinha declared himself to her. “I asked what happened. She said: ‘I’m in love with you, I like you and I want to marry you’. The Claudinha way of being, I’ve never seen such a direct person. I said: ‘No, you’re confusing the things. It’s not like that. It’s love, yes, but between two friends, two people who work together’. I was afraid of everything that could happen to her. .

After ten years of friendship and professional partnership, Claudia and Adriane decided to start their romance after a declaration of love made by the actress through social networks last month. “I want to live with her for the rest of my life,” said the comedian.