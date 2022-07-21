Silvia Abravanel is questioned about Tiago Abravanel’s removal from the family, she sends the real thing and makes it clear: “His problem…”

The family Abravanel is known by Brazilians. the relatives of Silvio Santos were always harassed by the mainstream media and things took a turn after the participation of Tiago Abravanel at the BBB 22. The communicator’s grandson was in the most watched house in Brazil and made strong statements about his relationship with his grandfather.

Who spoke about the matter this Wednesday (20), was Tiago’s aunt, Sylvia Abravanel. In a rare interview withAll Programs Program”, the former presenter of “Good Morning & Company” he stressed that he did not even watch his nephew’s participation and that he has no interest in commenting on the relative’s speech.

“I didn’t watch the show, so I don’t know what he said. It’s his opinion, this is his problem and not mine”, said Silvia Abravanel. It is worth remembering that Patrícia Abravanel, also the daughter of Sílivo Santos, came to satirize Tiago in “Silvio Santos Program”.

Friendship with Naiara Azevedo

The relationships built within the BBB 22 were also the subject of a recent interview with Tiago on the podcast, “PodDelas. “We are experiencing a moment of digestion, we are digesting what we have lived through, I have always been available to talk”, he began. “I had a stronger relationship with Naiara before the show. I don’t know what they said to her, I don’t know how the program hit her, but I still have the same affection, respect and love for her“, he assured.