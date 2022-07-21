Simon McQuoid returns as director for sequel

Mortal Kombat 2 found its director. According to Deadline, Simon McQuoidwho helmed the first film, will return to the new project.

The film released in 2021 marked McQuoid’s debut at the helm of a feature. At the time of its debut, Mortal Kombat achieved good results, even in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

produced by James Wan (in Aquaman and Saw) and directed by Simon McQuoidthe adaptation of Mortal Kombat 2021 is focused on Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an MMA fighter who is hunted by the Emperor of Outworld, Shang Tsung (Chin Han), and his warrior Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

With the help of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) and soldier Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Cole soon finds refuge in Lord Raiden’s temple (Tadanobu Asano), where he began to train with figures such as Kung Lao (Max Huang), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kano (Josh Lawson) to unlock your true potential and prepare to fight the forces of Outworld.

The sequel does not yet have a release date.

