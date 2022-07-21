Simone deletes photos with Simaria from social networks – Entertainment

Speculation about Simone’s solo career only increases. She deleted from social networks the most recent photos in which she was accompanied by Simaria, who announced the removal of the stages indefinitely at the end of June.

According to Fabíola, Simone left only a few photos with Simaria, including a tribute to Marília Mendonça, who passed away in November 2021, and advertisements they made together.

In addition, this Tuesday (19), Simone changed username Instagram account of “simoneses”, the acronym SES being an abbreviation of the duo’s name, for the full name: Simone Mendes.

“It’s obvious that the duo is over”, commented an internet user. “Finish the duo soon and that’s it. Nobody can take this mimimi from them anymore…”, posted another. “What will be the blockbuster television show [em que] Will they announce the end of the duo?” wrote one netizen.


