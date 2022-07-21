Simples Nacional extends date for companies to negotiate debts

Small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs will have more than three months to settle their debts with the special tax regime.

Good news for companies that are part of Simples Nacional: the government has extended the deadline to regularize the situation of the institution at the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury. As a result, small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) will have more than three months to settle their debts with the special tax regime. The new deadline runs until October 31 at 7 pm.

October is the deadline for Simples Nacional companies to negotiate debts

So, the first important thing is that, in this system, companies can negotiate debts with several advantages. Among them is the possibility of a reduced entry, the so-called Small Value Transaction. It allows discounts and longer payment terms, as long as the amount does not exceed 60 minimum wages.

In this case, the company can make a down payment of 1% of the debt amount, paying off the amount in up to 57 months, with up to 40% discount. This modality only includes debts registered in active debt until December 31, 2021.

The other possibility is the Simples Nacional Regularization program. In this case, companies can get up to 65% discount on legal additions. In addition, the company can have up to 120 months for payment. These negotiations include debts registered until June 30th of this year.

Finally, according to the rules of Simples Nacional, the value of the installments must be greater than R$ 25, for MEI, and R$ 100, for small companies. To settle debts, you must access the Regularize portal, and go to “Negociar Debt” and “Access to the Negotiation System”. Then just follow the instructions on the website.

Image: UnderhilStudio / Shutterstock.com