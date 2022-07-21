Singer Belo has millionaire cache blocked by Justice for astronomical debt with former member of the ‘sweto’ group: “hammer has already been given”

O Judiciary of São Paulo takes action in case of million dollar debt of beautiful singerand decrees that amount collected in show which will be held in August of this year and which would be destined for the artist, be blocked. Decision making is about Belo’s debt as former football player and commentator for Band Denilson.

Issued by the 5th Civil Court of the São Bernardo Forum (SP), the decision was published last Tuesday (19). The document requests that official letters be sent to the companies responsible for selling tickets for the show and that these companies make a judicial deposit of exactly R$ 7,004,586. Despite the decision on the value of the lock, it is not possible to know how much Belo will earn from the eventsince the show It won’t happen until a few months from now.

The pagodeiro has been accumulating for over 20 years an astronomical debt to Denilson, valued at just over BRL 7 millionregarding buy band rights Sowetoa samba group which at the beginning of its career, Beautiful was a vocalist. At the time, the musician left the group without pay compensation, causing Denilson gave entry to lawsuit against the singer.

“You can’t know where the callus is. I know that justice was done. The guy owes me and is still suing me [em 2017, Belo processou Denilson por cobrá-lo nas redes sociais]. He has to pay the lawyer’s costs, it’s his thing. And the lawsuit he has with me, and the amount, he has to pay me. The hammer has already been given. Can’t do anything else. He just calls and says: ‘I pay 1 thousand reais a month, 500 reais a month'”, shot Denilson about the case. according to portal wow, The singer’s defense questioned the amount decided by the Court and stated that he filed appeal against the order.