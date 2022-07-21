SLC (SLCE3), Rumo (RAIL3) and Raízen (RAIZ4): the preferred shares of Itaú BBA in agribusiness

In a report, signed by analysts Daniel Sasson and Larissa Pérez, Itaú BBA resumed coverage of Brazilian agribusiness actions with a positive outlook, supported by the high availability of land and additional technological advances that allow for increased productivity in Brazil.

Analysts expect healthy margins for the 2022-2023 crop, despite a normalization in prices. “Brazilian agriculture benefited from the fortuitous combination of rising agricultural prices with a weaker real in the 2021/2022 harvest,” they explain.

Despite expecting prices to cool down in the next harvest, BBA expects prices of most agricultural commodities to remain high compared to historical levels due to still tight supply-demand dynamics. Producers’ margins, however, could be hurt by higher production costs, but should remain healthy levels.

Among the names covered, SLC (SLCE3) is the bank’s top pick. BBA also emphasizes that it prefers Rumo (RAIL3) to Hidrovias (HBSA3), and Raízen (RAIZ4) to São Martinho (SMTO3).

In addition to the still tight supply-demand dynamics of cotton, soybeans and corn, which will help keep the prices of these commodities at healthy levels, the bank’s analysts say they like SLC’s strong potential for cash generation in the 2022-23 crop (yields from free cash flow of 11% in 2022 and 21% in 2023), which makes the name a good place to “shelter” ahead of the potential volatility associated with the presidential election in the second half of 2022.

BBA maintains outperform recommendation (performance above market average, or equivalent to buy) for SLC and target price of BRL 55, an upside potential of 31% compared to yesterday’s closing price (20).

Itaú BBA started hedging Raízen with an outperform valuation and a target price of R$7, which represents a potential for an appreciation of 56% compared to the previous day’s closing price.

Analysts said they liked the combination of the company’s turnaround history and high capacity utilization in its sugarcane business with the defensiveness of its fuel distribution business.

In addition, they point out that the target price does not take into account Raízen’s aggressive plan to expand into second-generation ethanol plants, which they believe many investors are still skeptical of.

On the other hand, one of the main short-term risks for the sector in Brazil is the potential reduction of ICMS on fuels, which could harm ethanol prices due to parity with gasoline.

Saint Martin (SMTO3)

BBA’s research team believes that São Martinho offers an attractive risk-reward proposition at current levels. “We are comfortable with the outlook for still solid sugar prices during the 2022-23 global crop, and we believe that the company’s new corn ethanol plant (scheduled to start operations in 4Q22) has not yet been priced in.” commented.

Thus, it maintains an outperform recommendation and a target price of BRL 45, an upside potential of 24%.

Structurally, BBA says he likes Rumo’s exposure to the secular growth trends of Brazilian agribusiness (mainly in MT).

In the short term, analysts expect the company to be able to raise rates in the second half of the year (after a difficult environment for negotiating rates in the first half) and benefit from the start of BR-163 toll collections by the end of the year. “The limited cash flow generation expected for the next few years, due to high capex, is negative.”

BBA maintains its outperform rating, with a target price of R$22, which represents a 37% upside potential.

Waterways (HBSA3)

Itaú BBA reduced the recommendation for Hidrovias do Brasil to market perform (equivalent to neutral), from outperform, because it sees short-term limitations for this investment and, despite the reasonable upside potential of 17% (target price of R$ 2, 50) following a 38% year-to-date fall in share price.

On the positive side, analysts highlight the significant room for improvement on a year-on-year basis following the perfect storm that hit the company’s operations in 2021; and ii) the company’s defensiveness, given the significant proportions of dollar-denominated take-or-pay contracts.

Good Harvest (SOJA3)

BBA also downgraded Boa Safra to market perform and set a target price of R$12, a potential appreciation of 13%.

Boa Safra intends to double its production capacity to 360,000 big bags (which stores about 1 ton of soybean seeds) by 2026, which leads analysts to believe that Boa Safra can be an important player in the potential consolidation of the highly fragmented Brazilian seed market.

That said, they see limited short-term catalysts for the story and believe that the low barriers to entry for this high-margin business pose a competitive threat to the company.

