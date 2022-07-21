Son of Mauricio de Souza buys RTX 3090 Ti and receives sandbox

Remember the cases of people buying console and receiving brick instead? Well, this time, not even the famous could escape this blow. Mauricio Takeda e Souza, son of Mauricio de Souza (Monica’s Gang), bought a RTX 3090 TI (card that is the desire of consumption of a lot of gamer) by R$ 13 thousand on Amazonbut instead he received three pots full of sand.

@maurisousa_ I bought a video card and received sand pots from @amazon ? original sound – MauriSousa_

The RTX order was placed by Takeda on July 2nd and arrived the next day. The strangest thing is that, as mentioned in the video, who did the distribution was Amazon itself and not another company.

The young man immediately contacted the company demanding the reshipment of the RTX 3090 TI. “I was sent an email asking for a statement. I filled it out and they gave me three days to resolve it. But after the three days, they said it was actually seven working days. Now, the seven working days are gone and I have been asked for another 48 hours. I’m still without my graphics card and with three overpriced sand pots,” Takeda said in the video.

On Sunday (17), Takeda posted a second video saying that the problem had not yet been resolved. Check out: