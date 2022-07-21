Sony sued for selling defective PS5

A new lawsuit has been filed against Sony in the state of Illinois, in the United States of America, for the alleged sale of defective PS5 consoles.

Christina Trejo, a resident of the state, filed the lawsuit against Sony on July 12 and alleges that the company has knowingly hidden the fact that the PS5 has a flaw that causes frequent crashes and loss of game progress. Trejo claims that Sony was aware of this defect through “warranty repair requests and online consumer complaints.”

In information reported by Metro UK, the defect in question could still cause corruption and potential damage to the entire system, with Trejo arguing that Sony is not alerting customers to the issue before selling the console and has not ‘taken any action. substantial measure to remedy the situation’.

According to the complaint, the PS5’s defect causes the console to suddenly shut down while the user is playing, often leading to loss of progress. “Although the PS5 can be used for many entertainment purposes, playing video games on the console is its main function. The console defect affects the ability to play video games and compromises the main function and general use of the PS5.”, said Trejo.

Interestingly, this is not the first lawsuit filed against Sony in relation to the PS5 console, as in the past it faced an alleged problem of “stick drift” in the Dualsense controller.

We will have to wait to hear the outcome of this case. Have you had a similar problem on your PS5?