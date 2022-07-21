‘Speak, Zez’: Cruzeiro’s ‘curse’ against CSA continues; see numbers
photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press In 2019, Thiago Neves starred in the fateful moment of Cruzeiro’s relegation
Cruzeiro’s “curse” against CSA continues. Since the fateful audio sent by midfielder Thiago Neves to former manager Zez Perrella, in 2019, the teams faced each other six times – none with a triumph from Minas Gerais. This Wednesday (20), the match for the 19th round of Serie B ended with a 1-1 draw, at Rei Pel, in Macei. Leader of the competition, Cruzeiro opened the scoring in the first half, with a header, with Luvannor. Lucas Barcelos scored for CSA in the second time after a lot of complaints about the lack of a penalty for the visitors in the previous move. In the end, it was a 1-1 draw.
Thiago Neves’ audio for Zez Perrella was leaked in November 2019, on the eve of the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA, in Mineiro, for Serie A. At a given moment of the leaked recording, the Cruzeiro midfielder provokes the opponent: “If we don’t win of the CSA, for God’s sake,” he said at the time.
Even the favorite, the Minas Gerais team ended up being defeated 1-0 – the midfielder even missed a penalty – in a remarkable game of that unparalleled relegation campaign for Serie B.
From the audio, the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA has a favorable record for the Alagoas. In six matches, there are four wins for Azulo and two draws (see the story at the end of the text).
See if you can’t at least pay that other 60% before Thursday’s game, which doesn’t even need to have an animal, you know, to win a game. one more motivation for us, man, to set the salary a. You don’t need to get a prize to win the game, because it’s our obligation to win this game. T crazy! If we don’t win the CSA, for God’s sake. P, make this effort for us to, until Thursday, try to settle those 60% who are behind on their salary”. Cruzeiro vs CSA retrospective 6 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses in 14 games
CSA 0x1 Cruzeiro – 05/15/1974 – Brazilian
CSA 2×1 Cruzeiro – 11/25/1979 – Brazilian
Cruise 2×0 CSA – 11/02/1986 – Brazilian
CSA 0x1 Cruzeiro – 01/25/1987 – Brazilian
CSA 1×2 Cruzeiro – 03/03/1995 – Copa do Brasil
Cruzeiro 4×0 CSA – 03/24/1995 – Copa do Brasil
CSA 0x3 Cruzeiro – 04/10/2013 – Copa do Brasil
CSA 1×1 Cruzeiro – 08/25/2019 – Brazilian
Cruise 0x1 CSA – 11/28/2019 – Brazilian
CSA 3×1 Cruise – 09/19/2020 – Serie B
Cruise 1×1 CSA – 12/15/2020 – Serie B
CSA 2×1 Cruise – 06/27/2021 – Series B
Cruise 1 x 2 CSA – 09/26/2021 – Series B
CSA 1 x 1 Cruise – 07/20/2022 – Series B
