Stable for three days, moving average of deaths stands at 247

In a trend of stability for three days, the moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 stood at 247 today. In the last 24 hours, there were 351 deaths from the disease in Brazil. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

This Wednesday (20), the index changed 4% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, means decline, and between 15% and -15%, as today, signals stability.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable indicator to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic. It is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases of the disease – in the last seven days.

Two regions of the country follow the national scenario of stability in the moving average of deaths: Southeast (4%) and South (-5%). Another two have high: Northeast (33%) and North (86%). The Midwest registers a fall (-30%).

In relation to the federation units, 12 are up, 8 are stable and 5 are down.

Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima recorded no deaths this Wednesday (20). Tocantins, on the other hand, did not disclose the data. Altogether, they were 676,280 deaths in the country as a result of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, there were recorded 54,097 new known cases of covid-19 today. With this, Brazil achieves 33,452,137 positive tests reported.

The moving average of cases was at 53,787. In its 14th day on a stable trend, the index changed -6% compared to 14 days ago.

Only the South shows stability in the moving average of cases, of -7%. Two other regions have a fall: Central-West (-34%) and Southeast (-28%). On the other hand, two others registered high: Northeast (50%) and North (31%).

Among the federation units, 7 have a high trend, 6 are stable and 13 are down.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-17%)

Minas Gerais: stability (7%)

Rio de Janeiro: stability (11%)

São Paulo: stability (2%)

North region

Amapá: stability (0%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Paraíba: stability (12%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (108%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-56%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (-5%)

South region

Paraná: stability (8%)

Rio Grande do Sul: drop (-20%)

Santa Catarina: stability (-10%)

government data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 346 new deaths caused by covid-19, as indicated in the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health today (20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 676,217 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 56,480 positive tests for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, bringing the total number of infected to 33,454,294 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 31,806,291 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 971,786 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.