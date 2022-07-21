State confirms first case of monkeypox in Jundiaí | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed this Tuesday (19) in Jundiaí (SP), by the State Department of Health.

Still on Tuesday night, the city hall of Jundiaí released an official note and informed that the patient is a 34-year-old man, who is not hospitalized and does not register international travel.

According to the prefecture, the man reported traveling to the interior of São Paulo at the end of June, a few days before presenting the first symptoms on July 7. The search for medical attention was carried out on the 14th, with the indication of suspicion, following in isolation since then.

The prefecture reported that there are no records of suspected secondary cases in the municipality. The patient remains under follow-up by the health team for a period of 21 days, indicated as the period of transmission or while the skin lesions remain.

In the entire state of São Paulo there are already 374 cases of the disease. The State Department of Health reported that all patients are monitored.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted mainly by close contact. Therefore, the orientation is to avoid contact with people who have skin lesions and reinforce hand cleaning.

Itararé also recorded the first case of monkeypox in the municipality. The patient, whose age and sex were not revealed, has been in follow-up since the onset of symptoms and remains in social isolation.