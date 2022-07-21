Stelionate: investigator removed from office, and man arrested in Varginha – Gerais

Gaeco members during a press conference in Varginha (photo: Reproduction/TV Alterosa Sul de Minas)

The Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais, through the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime – Gaeco, held a press conference in Varginha, in the south of Minas this Wednesday (20/7) to detail the 3rd Phase. of Operation ‘Conto do Vigrio’, which fought a criminal scheme in the practice of embezzlement.

According to Gaeco, the 3rd Phase of Operation ‘Conto do Vigrio’ is the unfolding of investigations to dismantle a criminal scheme in the practice of embezzlement. During the work, four complaints have already been filed against six people for the practice of more than ten crimes, among them embezzlement, criminal association, reception and procedural fraud.

The warrants were fulfilled this Tuesday (19/7). “In this last complaint, it is about a man, who pretended to be a parliamentary advisor, saying that he had a state deputy who would come to the region to invest in the real estate sector. He got in touch with a person who was selling a house and said that the deputy would buy this property. And that required a commission. This property, according to the accused, would not be registered in the client’s name, it would be registered in the name of an orange”, explains Pedro Paulo, Civil Police delegate, who says that the name is being changed.

According to the delegate, for each change, that person asked for a commission. “The property, which cost R$ 400 thousand, reached R$ 600 thousand. The victim paid this commission in advance, but this purchase and sale was never recorded. This property was unable to obtain documents. In this coup, three people got involved as city hall inspectors to release the housing document”, completes the delegate.

The police investigator would have helped the accused in the coup. “One of these people, who would be one of the municipal construction inspectors, the victim recognized as an investigator for the Civil Police of Varginha. He was suspended from possession or possession of a firearm and was banned from attending Police Stations”, he points out.

‘The Vigrio’s Tale’

The work was baptized as ‘Conto do Vigrio’ because of the way the accused acted. “Despite the sum of procedures and processes, a total of ten, the way the partners acted varied. Various functions, as a police chief, as a parliamentary advisor. These identities that he used, he had to sustain each one. So he incorporated each one. He even catechized one of the victims,” he says.

Also according to Gaeco, the crimes add up to R$ 1 million in damages. “Against diverse families, but entire families,” he says.

Two investigated, already denounced, are still in prison. Investigations continue in relation to other crimes of embezzlement and money laundering. “Today, there is an investigation in progress, the money laundering, with indications of the acquisition of properties. Everything cleared. In addition, the accused had accomplices throughout the region”, he concludes.