Stnio Garcia’s wife takes a drastic decision and leaves home after controversy – Famous

Stnio Garcia and Marilene Saad (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Marilene Saad decided to take a drastic step after being the subject of controversy by forcing her husband, Stnio Garcia, to wear a mask during an interview. Accused by the web of aggression, the actor’s wife said in an interview with Balano Geral that she decided to leave the house.

In the conversation with Fabola Reipert, at ‘Hora da Poisnosa’, Marilene said that she will live with her brother to have a witness, in case of a domestic accident with Stnio and thus, avoid that she takes the blame and is again massacred by internet users.

‘That’s what people are saying is a serious thing. He’s 90 years old, he could be sick. I’m 54, I can get sick. Really, here after five o’clock [da tarde], there is no one to help us. In an hour, if he faints, if I faint, if I fall or if he falls…’, said.

See more: Felipe Neto shows indignation against investigation into Filipe Ret after party with ‘open marijuana’

The artist’s wife went on to say that the decision to move will be made in the family, so that it is better for everyone. In fact, she said that she already has a conversation scheduled with Stnio’s daughters, in order to align the possible change.

‘I think we have to go to Copacabana and then to an apartment that my brother owns. And then my brother wants to buy an apartment a little bigger than the one he already has, with five suites, so we can live together in a more livable place. I’m going to find Stenio’s daughters, talk to them. He doesn’t want to leave (the house), but I think it has to be a family decision for the good of all’,finished.

The post Stnio Garcia’s wife takes a drastic decision and leaves the house after controversy was published first on Observatório dos Famosos.