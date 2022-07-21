Stress can manifest in the skin and cause acne and other skin conditions such as psoriasis and vitiligo.

Learn how to take care of these problems and take advantage of valuable tips to not suffer from it

The nervous system and the skin have a very close relationship. This is why, then, some skin diseases can trigger or worsen because of the emotional state. Acne, vitiligo and psoriasis end up being released in moments of high stress. This happened because immunity is low when the body is overloaded.

Among the most common examples are herpes simplex outbreaks and acne, which appear at stressful times. One explanation could be excess cortisol. The hormone, called the “stress hormone”, prepares the body for moments of tension. However, when there is chronic stress, cortisol can lead to dysfunctions such as lack of sleep and dryness and dullness of the skin. Hair loss, psoriasis and vitiligo can also arise.

High cortisol levels also inhibit the production of collagen, hyaluronic acid and healthy lipids. In addition, they also alter the secretion of sex hormones, such as testosterone, which increases sebum production and worsens acne. Women end up being more sensitive and tend to present an increase in this problem.

According to experts, some tips can help reduce the incidence of these problems. Are they: