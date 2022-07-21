Survey: Grêmio has the most loyal fans, followed by Flamengo and Corinthians; see list | football

A survey carried out by the newspaper O Globo with the Ipec institute shows that Grêmio is the most loyal club in Brazil – 90.6% of Grêmio fans have only one team. Flamengo and Corinthians complete the podium.

Ipec asked each person which team they “support more or have more sympathy for”, with the possibility of giving one or two answers. Among those interviewed, 11.2% said they supported more than one Brazilian team – the survey did not consider foreign clubs.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans at the Arena – Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Grêmio fans in a game at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

According to the survey, the inhabitants of the Midwest, Northeast and North regions are more inclined to support two teams – 15% of those interviewed in these places responded that they sympathize with two teams. In the Southeast and South, this number dropped to 8%.

See clubs with the most exclusive fans:

Guild – 90.6%

Flamengo – 81.2%

Corinthians – 80.6%

Cruise – 75.8%

São Paulo – 75.6%

Vasco – 71.4%

Palm trees – 65.5%

Rodrigo Capelo talks about the Northeast region in the survey: “Only 17% of Northeasterners support a club in the region”

See the most cited clubs as a second team:

Palm trees – 1.6%

Flemish – 1.4%

Corinthians – 1.2%

São Paulo – 1%

Paysandu – 0.6%

The survey had 2,000 face-to-face interviews in 126 municipalities across the country, between July 1st and 5th. The confidence index is 95%, and the total margin of error is plus or minus 2 points.