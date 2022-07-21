Suzana Pires details the moment she learned of Marcos Pasquim’s betrayal

Actress Suzana Pires reported how she felt when she discovered the betrayal of her then-boyfriend, Marcos Pasquim, in 2010. She told the episode to the podcast “Papagaio fala”, presented by Sérgio Mallandro.

The actor was spotted by a paparazzi, kissing another woman. The betrayal photos were published in a newspaper.

Suzana remembers that they had an open relationship, but with the agreement that they would tell if they stayed with other people. However, Pasquim did not fulfill his part of the agreement, revealed the actress.

“We had an agreement: I would travel with my piece, and he with his work. Then I said: if you do something, you tell me and preserve me. Then he lost his hand and couldn’t protect the relationship. This went to the media and it was chaos in my life. (…) He stayed, it appeared in the newspaper, he didn’t warn me. He lied the day before, he exposed me completely. He went soft there”, he recalled.

She also recounted Quibbler’s reaction when he found out that his betrayal had been publicly revealed.

“The day the newspaper came out, I was sleeping at his house. He entered the room to wake me up, with a strange face. He had his hand behind his back with the newspaper in his hand, and he said: ‘this came out here in the newspaper ‘, and he started to cry. I had a shock, because it was a full page of the newspaper. And I told him: ‘We’ll solve this later, I have to work. I got in my car and started crying”, recalled Suzana.

According to the actress, Marcos justified that he had not had sex with the woman in the photos. But Suzana did not hide that she suffered a great embarrassment at the time.

However, the actress guarantees that this is a matter of the past and nowadays she has a great friendship with the actor. “A month ago, we went out to dinner and laughed about it,” she concluded.