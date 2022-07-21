Suzana Pires says that Marcos Pasquim cried after revealing betrayal | celebrities

Edu Rodrigues Suzana Pires

Suzana Pires recalled the controversial end of her relationship with Marcos Pasquim, after a betrayal by the actor, who was caught by paparazzi with another woman and had the photos of the betrayal published in a newspaper in 2010.

In an interview with the podcast “Papagaio fala”, presented by Sérgio Mallandro, Suzana said that she had an open relationship with Pasquim, but that the deal was for him to tell her if he stayed with someone else.

“We had an agreement: I would travel with my piece, and he with his work. Then I said: if you do something, you tell me and preserve me. Then he lost his hand and couldn’t protect the relationship. This went to the media and it was chaos in my life. (…) He stayed, it appeared in the newspaper, he didn’t warn me. He lied the day before, he exposed me completely. He went soft there”, he recalled.

Then, the actress details the moment she learned of the betrayal and reveals Pasquim’s reaction to being publicly unmasked:

“The press called me before publishing, I said that we were great. Then, two days later it came out in the newspaper. The day it came out of the newspaper, I was sleeping at his house. He came into the room to wake me up, with a face He had his hand behind his back with the newspaper in his hand, and he said: ‘this was in the newspaper’, and started to cry. I had a shock, because it was a full page of the newspaper. And I said to him: ‘ Then we’ll figure it out, I have to work. I got in my car and started crying.”

During the conversation, the actress reports the embarrassment at the time, of receiving support even from the doorman of her mother’s building, who had seen the photos of the betrayal in the newspaper. She also says that at the time, Pasquim justified himself by saying that he had not had sex with the girl in the photos. The act shows him kissing with a girl at a party.

Despite the episode, Suzana says that she is friends with Pasquim today and that she loves the actor. “A month ago, we went out to dinner and laughed about it,” she said.

