Taking common anti-inflammatories and other habits that harm your kidneys – 7/21/2022

The passionate tone of the doctor Maristela Carvalho da Costa was that of someone who would not admit anyone who thought differently: “The kidneys are the most important organs of the human body, my colleagues forgive me”, she immediately told me. And point.

He also said, then with a tone bordering on revolt: “I can’t get over seeing how people go around taking anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve fever, for any little pain or for the discomfort of a banal virus. The absurdity is that they are free access and even the right to a TV ad!”, he continued, referring to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, that is, those very common ones, such as nimesulide and ibuprofen.

Despite the image we keep of drops dripping into children’s mouths, of “weak ones”—in quotation marks! — these medicines have nothing. At least as far as the kidneys are concerned. “They are tremendously toxic, that’s right,” he reinforces.

In addition to being an intensivist, Dr. Maristela is a tremendous nephrologist, that is, a specialist in kidneys. She coordinates this area at InCor (Instituto do Coração) at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo and at Hospital Santa Catarina. If she were a cardiologist, she would pull the sardines to the heart. If she were a neurologist, she would swear that the brain is the body’s big boss and that the rest would be second-tier.

But despite every doctor’s exaggeration about the organs under their care, let’s give just one small discount here: the kidneys may not be alone at the top of the ranking, but they are really vital, doing far more for us than we remember them.

I heard Dr Maristela tell, in her presentation at EndoDEBATE 2022, an event about diabetes that took place last week, that a good portion of Brazilians discover that they have kidney failure when half of the kidney tissue has already gone to hell.

Day after day, with behaviors that don’t seem to offer great danger, we punish this pair of organs, one on each side of the spine and under the last of the ribs, resembling flat beans measuring about 11, 12 centimeters.

In relation to anti-inflammatories, however, there is no reason to discount the speech. On the contrary. “If you are a young person with no health problems who suffered a trauma playing ball and decided to take one of these drugs, the chance of a problem is lower”, says the nephrologist. “However, these drugs should be avoided by anyone over the age of 40 or anyone who, regardless of age, has diabetes or high blood pressure.”

more than filters

Any damage to the kidneys reverberates from a distance. That they act as filters, I bet that’s the first thing that crosses your mind. The blood enters through the renal artery, which ramifies into increasingly thinner vessels until an arteriole of nothingness curls up like a ball, forming the glomerulus. “That’s where the filtration takes place”, describes the doctor.

There are about 1 million glomeruli in each kidney. The vessels that form these tangles are so delicate that they are porous, so that the blood passes through and the impurities are retained, being drained with the urine.

“The kidneys do more: they are responsible for the balance between salts and water in the body”, says the nephrologist. “And they still produce renin, an enzyme that participates in controlling blood pressure, without letting it drop suddenly, causing it to increase when necessary.”

They also secrete a hormone called erythropoietin, which is essential for red blood cells to mature. Therefore, kidney problems make a person pale: he becomes anemic. Finally, the kidneys activate the vitamin D that we produce when we sunbathe, so that, if they suffer, the skeleton is in tatters together.

The pitfall is that the body even adapts when kidney failure progresses. Hence, for a long time, the person feels nothing. Meanwhile… “Excess fluid, if the kidneys are not already wonderful, accumulates in the most diverse organs. In the lungs, this makes breathing difficult. The heart, in turn, is more required to pump blood. In fact, the pressure also increases, causing or worsening hypertension”, explains Maristela.

Taking care of the kidneys is taking care of the heart

And vice versa. The relationship is so close that doctors talk about cardiorenal syndrome. If the pressure rises and makes the heart tired because of excess fluids and even renin — the hormone can be secreted too much when the kidneys suffer —, on the other hand, hypertension also damages the glomeruli. In other words, one thing makes the other worse.

“High blood pressure hurts these vessels, which triggers inflammation. And, over time, this inflammation causes the appearance of fibrosis points”, says the doctor. So, it is as if, in place of the glomerulus, there is a tiny scar.

From glomerulus to lost glomerulus, the kidneys’ filtering capacity decreases. And what’s left may not work like it used to. “Imagine that these filter units have a tight mesh, like a paper strainer. But the pressure makes them frayed, with large pores, which no longer retain everything they would need.” It would be like passing coffee through a sieve.

Diabetes, ditto — it damages the vessels, generates an inflammatory process and even overloads the kidneys that try to remove excess sugar from the circulation.

The biggest problem is that, just as the kidneys suffer in silence, we are talking about two silent evils, which many people ignore when they have them. Controlling blood glucose and pressure would be key measures to prevent chronic kidney disease.

And the anti-inflammatories?

These drugs prevent the production of molecules — the prostaglandins — which are even inflammatory, but which are part of a kidney protection mechanism. When not much blood is getting to the glomeruli — because of a heart problem, let’s say — prostaglandins are triggered as an emergency measure, dilating these vessels to increase blood supply.

Without this way out, the glomeruli work in suffocation, which is exhausting, especially if the kidneys already face the difficulties imposed by age, hypertension and diabetes,

“Even without any of these problems, no one should self-medicate by taking anti-inflammatory drugs for several days or weeks”, says Dr. Maristela. “Prolonged usage time is another considerable factor.”

risky behaviors

Protein supplements – attention, protein for real and not, anabolic steroids disguised as supplementation – do not harm those who do not have other health problems. “But, again, those who have diabetes or are hypertensive should seek medical advice first.”

Speaking of physical exercise, he only does well in the right measure. According to the nephrologist, studies show that intense training in very high-impact modalities, such as crossfit, are capable of causing changes in renal health markers, even among young and healthy practitioners. So, for the sake of the kidneys, the order is never to overdo it. Or they’re the ones who pay the price for strained muscles.

It is worth repeating the old advice of minimizing the pinches of salt when preparing food, taking the salt shaker off the table. “And nothing to trust in salt light“, warns the doctor.

Finally, our kidneys like liquid, they need it to function—but not just any liquid. For them, hydrate with sugar- and sodium-laden sodas — which diet they have it in droves—or with any other sweetened beverage it’s like taking one step forward, giving them water, and two taking it back.

Cherish the urine test

You should keep an eye out even more if you notice that the amount of urine has decreased, even though you continue to drink fluids normally. Persistent swelling in the legs and feet is another clue, as are signs of blood in the pee or foam — “the foam says there’s a lot of protein there, which wasn’t supposed to happen”, justifies the nephrologist.

Even without any of that, the annual urinalysis is essential for anyone. “Many people only think about it if they suspect a urinary infection. But if we remember that urine is the result of blood filtration, things change,” he says.

Excess protein, for example — more specifically albumin — can indicate inflammation of the glomeruli, which is being traversed by these large molecules. Sign that they no longer filter well.

“It is also important to measure creatinine in the blood or in the urine itself”, warns the doctor. This molecule, the result of muscle degradation, should be filtered by the kidneys. If it’s messing with the circulation, it also suggests that they’re not working properly. Doctors use mathematical formulas that, by relating the value of albumin to that of creatinine, point out how much kidney tissue has already been damaged.

The ultrasound complements these exams, showing any changes in size or shape in the kidneys. “If an insufficiency is detected, but the person corrects what is necessary – reducing pressure, for example – the damage does not progress.”

And it’s really good. We don’t want to be alive at 90, 100 years old, but sick — of the heart, lungs, liver… And all because of kidneys that were not spared from an early age, adding losses along the way.