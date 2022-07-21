Target of investigation, Filipe Ret vents on the web: ‘I’ve suffered a lot of police cowardice’ | celebrities



Rio – Filipe Ret returned to use social networks to comment on the Civil Police operation that carried out search and seizure warrants in five addresses of the rapper, last Tuesday. In a post on Instagram, the 37-year-old singer vented about the attitude of the agents who took him to the City of Police, in the North Zone of Rio, where he was charged with possession of drugs for personal use when he was caught with illegal substances.

“I am an artist (who suffers pressures, difficulties and weariness like any other profession) with a libertarian mentality and worldview. My greatest privilege was to have a liberating education and to learn to respect those who think differently from me”, the artist began, post caption.

He then went on to recall his experience with police stints: “I’ve suffered a lot of police cowardice (both being wrong and being right). Cowards exist in any profession. But when it comes to my specific operation, even if it was invasive and embarrassing , the police were 100% professional”, praised Ret.

“Even though my ideology is blatantly against the nature of the DRE (Narcotics Repression Police Station), I have seen all police officers (including women) following their purposes as I follow mine (as provocative as it may seem at times) . I may disagree with her worldview but I will fight for her right to say it (unless she condemns my freedom to say mine)”, he added.

Filipe Ret is investigated by the Civil Police over the alleged distribution of marijuana cigarettes at a party that the singer held about a month ago, at a concert hall in the South Zone of Rio. Last Tuesday, DRE agents served search and seizure warrants at five of the rapper’s addresses, including an apartment in the Flamengo neighborhood. At the residence, the team seized marijuana and material to roll cigarettes. The amount, however, was not reported.

