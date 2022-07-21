technology promises to park a car in any space

Surely you’ve had a difficult time trying to park your car on the street, getting in or out of a parking space. But the German manufacturer ZF has created a new front axle concept that promises to make that no longer an issue in the near future. It turns the wheel up to 80 degrees to help cars maneuver.

Called EasyTurn, the solution is cheaper than the parking assistants currently present in high-end models. The new axle makes parallel parking easy, as a normal car is only able to steer its front wheels by 35 degrees.

The project obviously requires ample space for the wheels so that the wheels can turn freely, which would end up having an impact on the design of the models – especially those with engine and front-wheel drive. Another hurdle is the ability to deliver torque at such an extreme steering angle.

ZF successfully tested the solution on the electric BMW i3, powered by a rear engine. Thus, the company believes that EasyTurn can be a viable solution for electric vehicles with engines mounted in the rear or in the hub of the wheels. However, the goal is that the axle can also be used in cars with front combustion engines.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.