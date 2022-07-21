Tenório’s past, Pantanal, has secrets turned to the public

Tenório de Pantanal’s brutal past has absurd deaths and secrets turned to the public

The past of Tenório (Murilo Benício) is not exemplary, with several crimes in Pantanal.

His murderous history began in his youth, when he took revenge for the death of his parents, killing the driver who caused the accident that killed the couple. Later, the character started to sell land that already had owners in Paraná, an attitude that even generated tragedies between the families of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), Muda (Bella Campos) and Juma (Alanis Guillen).

His history, in the Globo news, began to be revealed by Trindade (Gabriel Sater), who was cursed by the devil, and in a viola circle at the house of José Leônico (Marcos Palmeira), he began to sing a song whose lyrics dealt with the Tenorio’s past. The song was about the children of a cold farmer and a cat, who is the driver of the truck that hires workers to take care of the crops.

The landowner quickly identified with the song, tried to disguise what he was feeling. Those who were present at the wheel found the lyrics shocking, but almost no one realized that it was a real story being told.

While Tenório suffered remembering his past, Roberto (Cauê Campos) was researching his father’s past, turning over documents, seeing photos of the crime that happened back there. The headlines told of a truck accident that killed seven workers.

The scene returns to Trindade, who continues with the song. In it, she says that her parents came back inside a coffin, the culprit for the tragedy had come out unharmed, but he didn’t have much time to live, because the boy who was orphaned, killed him with a machete. Mariana (Selma Egrei) even complained about the music, reporting that it was very sad, but Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) said that in life everything is tragedy, and went to the car to cry without anyone seeing.