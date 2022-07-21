Tenório’s son offers to kill Maria Bruaca in Pantanal

Of all the possible options, Renato (Gabriel Santana) will choose the most sinister path in wetlandbypassing the dubious acts of tenorio (Murilo Benício) and offering labor to kill Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera.

Since his first appearances, Renato has already shown an intriguing duality in his personality, running between good humor and a frown in a matter of seconds, but so far no more specific information about the character has been inserted into the plot, apart from comments about possible racism. of Father.

Maria Bruaca will run away from an assassin in the next chapters of Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Maria Bruaca will run away from an assassin in the next chapters of Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Soon, Tenório will decide that it’s time to hire a hired assassin to exterminate Maria Bruaca and Alcides once and for all, sealing his revenge for his wife’s betrayal and the pawn’s audacity. The situation seems under control, until the mysterious man hired by the land grabber comes face to face with Renato, who talks naturally about the service and even says he could do it for free.

Renato will show his darker side from this episode, although he does not abandon his reflections on his father’s character. At a certain point, he will need to choose who he should be faithful to, as the union with Tenório can take him into a much deeper hole than he imagines.