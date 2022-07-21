Tesla sells 75% of its Bitcoins and the currency collapses – Latest News – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it sold 75% of the bitcoin it had purchased, just over a year after investing in the digital currency. The electric car maker said the sale had added $936 million to its balance sheet in the second quarter, but also said it had had a write-down in earnings linked to the digital currency.

This morning, BTC has seen a 3% drop, trading at $22,600 in the last 24 hours. The devaluation was more intense for ethereum. During the same period, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap dropped by 5.5%. See the price of the main cryptocurrencies today

Tesla entered the bitcoin market last year, revealing that it owned $1.5 million in the cryptocurrency when it traded above $28,000. Bitcoin price retreated below $17,700 in mid-June, according to CoinDesk, amid a widespread worsening in cryptocurrency markets.

This is not the first time Tesla has sold bitcoins or lost its earnings for a bet on the cryptocurrency. The company recorded a cost of about $101 million with bitcoins in 2021, when it also sold part of these assets.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has been an assiduous commentator on digital currencies. When the company revealed that it had bitcoins in its wallet last year, he said the company would now accept payments in cryptocurrencies. However, he lifted that policy shortly afterwards, citing concerns about the high levels of fossil fuel used to mine the bitcoins.

Late last year, Musk said on Twitter that Tesla would accept some payments in dogecoin.

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

