Tesla (TSLA34) earns $2.26 billion in Q2 2022, higher than expected

Tesla (TSLA34) had a net income of $2.26 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up 98% compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.27 for the second quarter of 2022, higher than expected by the Refinitiv consensus of $1.81. In the after-hours, shortly after the release of the balance sheets, the shares rose by about 4% in the after-hours, but the gains were zero. At 17:56 (Brasília time), the increase was 0.77%, at US$ 748.21.

Revenue totaled $16.93 billion between April and June, versus $17.1 billion projected by Refinitiv.

Automotive revenues represented US$14.6 billion, with US$1.47 billion from services and other revenues and US$866 million from the company’s energy segment. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to $3.791 billion in 2Q22, up 52% ​​over the same period in 2021. The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 22.4% between April and June, an increase of 1.6 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21. Tesla had a cash generation of US$ 621 million in the second quarter of 2022, remaining practically stable compared to the same period in 2021. Read too The electric car maker posted automotive gross margin of 27.9%, up from 32.9% in the previous quarter and 28.4% a year earlier, impacted by inflation and higher component costs in electric vehicles. Earlier this month, Tesla reported vehicle deliveries of 254,695 electric cars for the period ending June 30 of this year, up 27% from the year-ago quarter but down 18% sequentially. Deliveries are the closest approximation to Tesla’s reported sales. The war in Ukraine and the Covid outbreaks in China have exacerbated continued shortages of semiconductors and parts, along with other supply chain issues, led Tesla to temporarily suspend or limit production at its factory during the second quarter of 2022.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.