‘The Black Telephone’ tests the appeal of terror in the era of Covid – 07/20/2022 – Illustrated

At a certain point in “The Black Telephone”, the viewer must release that classic horror movie complaint, in which he questions the intelligence of the victims of the monster, spirit or assassin of the time. In the new feature, this happens because there is a serial killer who lures children to his van with magic tricks, without them realizing how suspicious the situation is.

In the same way that the antagonist has no trouble captivating his victims, “The Black Phone” also didn’t struggle to attract American audiences to theaters. Now, when it arrives in Brazil and other international markets, it will test again how effective its power of seduction is.

Not only that – the premiere is also a huge test for Hollywood, which still doesn’t know how original horror films will fare at the pandemic box office. So far, the big releases of the genre have been sequels, remakes or derivatives.

“The Black Phone”, that is to say, is an adaptation of a short story by author Joe Hill – but few people know it, so there is no Jamie Lee Curtis or Michael Myers to mobilize legions of fans, as in the last “Halloween”. The plot follows the disappearances of several children from a small American town, which leave the population and the police intrigued.

Until Finney becomes the kidnapper of the time. On his way back from school one afternoon, he bumps into a strange guy who drops several objects on the floor. For helping the man, he is rewarded with a magic trick – a mere distraction for the character played by Ethan Hawke to put him to sleep and lock him in his basement.

For the next few days, the 13-year-old boy will live in a concrete cubicle where there is only a mattress and a black telephone hanging on the wall. The kidnapper, who has no name, says he won’t make the boy do anything he doesn’t want to – but soon Finney realizes he’s the new victim of a sadistic game and that if he disobeys his kidnapper’s orders, he’ll be physically punished, increasingly aggressively, to the point of death.

“I was fascinated by the fact that the plot combines two sub-genres of horror that are not seen together – the serial killer stories and the ghost stories. The idea of ​​having a spirit helping a new victim was very original and cinematic,” says the writer. director Scott Derrickson.

In his captivity, Finney begins to receive calls from beyond, made by the boys previously killed by the villain. They help him come up with escape plans, while we’re introduced to a parade of torn, bloodied little kids, which hasn’t turned audiences away from the theaters outside.

“The Black Telephone” has made US$ 102 million at the box office so far – about R$ 550 million – making it the 20th biggest release of the year. But this sum will still grow, with the debut in large markets, such as Brazil and some Asian nations.

“Horror plays an important role in this recovery of cinemas after the pandemic. We know that these big events, especially the superhero releases, are still doing well at the box office, but I was very happy to see, for example, the success of ‘ Top Gun: Maverick,'” says Derrickson.

“There is a certain power in watching a movie surrounded by other people, it enhances the experience. In the case of horror, this is very important, because everyone is scared together, jumps out of their chairs at the same time. It’s a communal experience, watching a movie of horror alone at home is completely different.”

Of the 20 best performances at the global box office of the year, 13 are sequels or derivatives of already consolidated franchises, such as “Top Gun” and “Scream”, also a horror, but based on a saga of proven success. Of the remaining seven, three are Chinese productions that were only successful in the overpopulated country. There are only four Hollywood feature films that are, in practice, a novelty.

The results of “The Black Telephone” so far calm producers and studios, who still weren’t sure if original films, especially horror ones and therefore considered medium-sized, would do well in theaters scared by Covid-19.

Of course, last year horror was the genre that shared the task of rebuilding the box office with superheroes — but it always did so by recycling characters from the past. This was the case with “A Quiet Place: Part 2” with $297 million, “The Conjuring 3: The Devil’s Order” with $206 million, “Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues” with $131 million, “The Legend of Candyman” with $77 million and “The Purge: The Frontier” with $77 million.

“The Black Telephone” is cause for celebration for the entire industry, which can sleep easy knowing that its bloodthirsty monsters still attract audiences. And it is, in particular, another strike for Blumhouse, a production company that specializes in extracting big returns from small budgets – the new film cost just US$18 million, or R$97 million, low standard for Hollywood productions.

Theirs is the feature film “Paranormal Activity”, which 15 years ago made nearly $200 million from an investment of just over $200,000 – and still inspired a successful franchise. And “The Purge,” which in 2013 turned a $3 million budget into $90 million at the box office and several million more with sequels and a TV series.

With the results, it is very likely that the producer will transform “The Black Telephone” into another franchise, capable of generating sequels, derivatives, merchandising, theme park attractions and so on. Derrickson, the director, and Hill, the author of the original tale, seem willing to delve even deeper into this universe.

In an interview with the American website ComicBook, the filmmaker said that the writer already had an idea for a sequel. “If that first movie does well, I’ll do it,” he said, still not knowing that “The Black Phone” would bring Universal several dollars.

Now, the way seems clear for other studios to also invest in movie seasons for their horror films. The main titles scheduled for release soon are “No! Don’t Look!”, Jordan Peele’s alien plot, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”, about a friends’ trip that goes wrong, “Beast”, in which Idris Elba protects his children from a rabid lion, and “Barbarian,” about an Airbnb customer who shares her home with a stranger.