The country where owning a dog or cat could soon lead to jail

Abhishek Pratap 12 seconds ago News Comments Off on The country where owning a dog or cat could soon lead to jail 0 Views

Young Iranian woman kisses her dog

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

New legislation could have drastic implications for pet ownership in Iran

“He looks at me with his innocent, beautiful eyes. He’s asking me to take him for a walk, but I don’t dare. We’ll end up trapped.”

Iranian Mahsa has a dog, but now fears going out with him.

This is due to a new wave of seizures of domestic animals in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

And the authorities are not just targeting pets, but also their owners, who can be arrested.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Hungary may stop Finland and Sweden from joining NATO

Photo: JOHN THYS / AFP This Monday (18), according to Turkish news agency Anadolu, Turkish …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved