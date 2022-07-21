The death toll in Alemão rises to 5; residents remove more bodies from favela | Rio de Janeiro

The Military Police confirmed in the early afternoon of this Thursday (21) a fifth death in the operation with the Civil Police, this Thursday (21), in Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio. He is, according to the corporation, a criminal.

In addition to these confirmed deaths, however, residents removed from the streets of the communities at least three more bodies of people allegedly shot in the clashes.

The bodies were left at the UPA in Alemão and at the Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Penha.

The cable Bruno dePaula Costa shot in the neck in an attack on the Fazendinha UPP;

shot in the neck in an attack on the Fazendinha UPP; Letícia Marinho de Sales 50 years old, shot inside the car — according to relatives, by a police officer;

50 years old, shot inside the car — according to relatives, by a police officer; Three thugs in confrontation, according to the PM, still unidentified.

Residents reported intense firefights and even bursts against a helicopter. In the middle of the morning, motorcycle taxi drivers left in a protest.

According to relatives, Letícia was a resident of Recreio and was shot in the car by police officers and arrived dead at the Alemão Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Denilson GloriaLetícia’s boyfriend and who was with her in the car at the time of the attack, said that police shot at a traffic light on Rua Itararé.

“On leaving, there was a policeman at a traffic light, we stopped. Even so, the car was shot,” he said. “I just saw her falling to my side. When I looked, I had a hole in my chest.”, he detailed.

Jaime Eduardo da SilvaDenílson’s cousin, was also grazed in the neck.

“And now, what am I going to tell the family that is inside crying? What am I going to say to the daughter of the woman who is there crying? What am I going to say to the grandson of the crying woman? What am I going to say?”, she questioned.

“It was given to kill. Because the policeman crossed in front of our car and fired the shot.”

“The situation in the region as a whole is still quite tense,” said Lt. Ivan Blazspokesperson for the PM.

Residents record gunshots in helicopter and expose fear of leaving home

Bope and Core, elite corporate groups, were mobilized, as were 10 armored and a helicopter. PM only, 400 men are in operation.

Passengers on a bus had to throw themselves on the floor to escape stray bullets (see below).

Bus passengers throw themselves on the ground during shooting in Complexo do Alemão

“It’s an operation that was necessary because of the criminal actions that the marginals of this community have been carrying out in different parts of the state of Rio de Janeiro”, said Blaz.

According to Blaz, traffickers “have diversified their criminal activities a lot, also acting in cargo theft”. “Always with the strategic objective of sustaining its expansionist policy. And that also includes the permanence of fringes from other states who are still in hiding,” she detailed.

The PM reported that criminals attacked the Fazendinha UPP, where the PM who died was. He was hit in the neck. The one shot in the foot is out of danger.

“Information from the intelligence sectors points to the presence of criminals in this region practicing theft of vehicles mainly in the areas of the neighborhoods of Grande Méier, Irajá and Pavuna”, informed the PM.

“This group has been carrying out robberies from financial establishments — such as those that took place in the municipality of Quatis, in Niterói and in Baixada Fluminense — and cargo theft, in addition to plan invasion attempts to other communities in the city”, he amended.

“In order to prevent the movement of police on the hill, drug traffickers are pouring oil on roads and setting fire to barricades,” added the Military Police.