The mother who had to adopt her own child to have legal custody

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on The mother who had to adopt her own child to have legal custody 2 Views

Sarah Osborne pictured outside the Supreme Court with partner Helen Arnold

Credit, Raeph Ballantyne/BBC

photo caption,

Sarah Osborne (right), with her partner Helen Arnold: she finally got the right to be on her son’s birth certificate

“There can be only one mother” on the birth certificate. That’s what a clerk at a registry office in Cambridge, UK, told Sarah Osborne when her partner gave birth.

After being denied the right to appear as a mother on the birth certificate, Sarah was forced to adopt her own child.

Now the UK High Court has revoked the adoption order, voided the original birth certificate and ruled that she must be recognized as a mother on the document.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

UK High Court ruled that Sarah should be recognized as a mother in the document

After the court’s decision, Sarah, 48, said she was “glad and excited to be registered as the mother of my child, which is what I’ve always been.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rare gem found on yacht seized from Russian tycoon

A Fabergé egg was found by US authorities on a yacht seized from a Russian …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved