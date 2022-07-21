The mother who had to adopt her own child to have legal custody

20 July 2022

Credit, Raeph Ballantyne/BBC photo caption, Sarah Osborne (right), with her partner Helen Arnold: she finally got the right to be on her son’s birth certificate

“There can be only one mother” on the birth certificate. That’s what a clerk at a registry office in Cambridge, UK, told Sarah Osborne when her partner gave birth.

After being denied the right to appear as a mother on the birth certificate, Sarah was forced to adopt her own child.

Now the UK High Court has revoked the adoption order, voided the original birth certificate and ruled that she must be recognized as a mother on the document.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, UK High Court ruled that Sarah should be recognized as a mother in the document

After the court’s decision, Sarah, 48, said she was “glad and excited to be registered as the mother of my child, which is what I’ve always been.”

At the time of the birth in 2014, the law was clear that same-sex female couples who have had a child through in vitro fertilization — and who have given consent to be considered parents — must appear on the child’s birth certificate.

But when Sarah and her partner, Helen Arnold, went to register the birth at the registry office, she was told that she could not be included on the certificate.

The official said that unless Sarah was the father, which she “clearly was not,” her name could not appear on the document.

“The clerk’s disrespectful, undignified, impertinent attitude made me feel stupid for asking or expecting to appear as a mother,” Sarah declared, “as if I were some random stranger on the street.”

Credit, Raeph Ballantyne/BBC photo caption, After the decision, Sarah stated that she was ‘glad and excited to be registered as the mother of my child, which is what I’ve always been’.

The family was told that Sarah would have to adopt as a “stepmother” when the child was 6 months old.

Several meetings with social workers were scheduled in 2015 to assess her fitness to be a mother.

She had to be told that adopting a child was “not to be underestimated”, had to undergo a criminal background check and apply for a court order for adoption, which was granted in November 2015.

It wasn’t until the couple had their second child in 2018, and Sarah was registered as a mother, that they realized something was wrong. “Sarah should never have had to adopt our son,” Helen said.

“We have always been mothers to our children, and it is outrageous that we have gone through the painful and humiliating process of Sarah having to adopt.”

The family’s attorney, Jeremy Ford, praised the women for renouncing their right to anonymity — and “bringing national attention to this issue, because there may be other couples who have suffered the same injustice.”

Cambridgeshire County Council said it recognized the impact of the events.

“We hope that today’s hearing will provide a clear path forward to allow the necessary legal steps to be taken to obtain a birth registration that names both parties as parents,” said a spokesperson for the council.

“We recognize the impact this has had on the family and are grateful for the opportunity to work with the registry office on a review to try to prevent any family or local authority from ever being in a similar situation again.”